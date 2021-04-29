Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

Shares of SHW opened at $268.96 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $172.32 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.74 and its 200-day moving average is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

