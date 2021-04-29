Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Lifted by Analyst

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.04.

NYSE UPS opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.65. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.