Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.40 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

