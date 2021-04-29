Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Discovery, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Discovery in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.48.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. Discovery has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

