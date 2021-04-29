Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $197.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

