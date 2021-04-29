Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

