Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

