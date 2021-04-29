Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Investar has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $228.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Investar by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Investar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Investar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 162.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

