Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Decreased by Analyst

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBK. Truist upped their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of FBK opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FB Financial by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 889.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,008 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 2,665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

