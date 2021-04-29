Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Issued By B. Riley

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 186,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,686 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

