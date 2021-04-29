Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SL Green Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.42 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $53,293,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

