Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

FR opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,192. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

