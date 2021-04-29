Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issued By KeyCorp

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.63 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $646,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.