Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted by KeyCorp

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SBA Communications in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SBA Communications to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

SBAC stock opened at $297.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,985.73 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

