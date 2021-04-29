Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average is $145.55. Medpace has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742 over the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Medpace by 83.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Medpace by 557.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

