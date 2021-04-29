Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Cut by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after acquiring an additional 174,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

