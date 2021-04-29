Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $57.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,822,000 after purchasing an additional 169,119 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 279,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.