Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Issued By B. Riley

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for LifeMD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $9.72 on Thursday. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

In related news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

