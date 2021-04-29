Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exchange Income Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

EIF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.35.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 292.31%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

