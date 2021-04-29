Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Entegris, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.79 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at $57,587,061.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

