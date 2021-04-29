Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Raised by Analyst

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $467.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 75,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,588,976.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

