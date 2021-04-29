Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Decreased by Analyst

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ViacomCBS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

