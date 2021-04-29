Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for StealthGas Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for StealthGas in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GASS stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.