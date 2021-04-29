Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Nautilus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NLS. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

