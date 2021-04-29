Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

HBM stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 368,397 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $8,376,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,717,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.