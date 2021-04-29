Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

