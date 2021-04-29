Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.29.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after buying an additional 533,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after acquiring an additional 188,407 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.