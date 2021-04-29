Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lifted by Analyst

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $890.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.