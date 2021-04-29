Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Euronav NV Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronav in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. ING Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

