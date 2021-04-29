Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $13.48 million and $23,873.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00275257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01051553 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00706486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,343.57 or 1.00105692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.