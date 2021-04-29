Puma’s (PUMSY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 7,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,731. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Puma has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

