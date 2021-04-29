Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock Price Up 5%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.24. Approximately 25,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 276,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,594 shares of company stock valued at $30,107,701 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

