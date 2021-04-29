PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.180-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,940. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average is $121.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,644,913 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

