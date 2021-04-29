PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PTC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.180-3.390 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.18-3.39 EPS.

PTC stock traded down $14.53 on Thursday, reaching $133.76. 56,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,940. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.81. PTC has a one year low of $60.98 and a one year high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,913. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.