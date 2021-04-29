PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%.

NYSE:PSB opened at $159.98 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $106.79 and a one year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

