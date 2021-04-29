Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,512.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,512.75 ($19.76).

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of PRU traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,525.50 ($19.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,344.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

