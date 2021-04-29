Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) Stock Price Down 4%

Proxim Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:PRXM) shares fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Proxim Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proxim Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.