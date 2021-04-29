Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 288 ($3.76).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LON PFG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 234 ($3.06). 1,269,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,221. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £593.46 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 228.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

