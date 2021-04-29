Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,804. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

