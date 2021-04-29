Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFPT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.84. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.