PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Up 6.5%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.27. Approximately 15,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 603,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

