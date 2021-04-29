PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Up 6.5%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.27. Approximately 15,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 603,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.
PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13.
In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
