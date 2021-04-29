Professional Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.05. 11,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $211.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

