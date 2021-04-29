Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50.

