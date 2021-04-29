Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $74.87 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49.

