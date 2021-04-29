Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 11,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSET opened at $51.27 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 505,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 84.32% of Principal Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

