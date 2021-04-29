Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,514.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BTEC opened at $61.33 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

