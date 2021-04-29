Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,514.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BTEC opened at $61.33 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

