Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Thermon Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Thermon Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $627.42 million, a PE ratio of -1,888.11 and a beta of 1.54. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

