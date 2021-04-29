Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

