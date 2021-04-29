Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,985,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.